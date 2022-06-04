OCEANSIDE — A skydiving plane crashed, Friday, near the Oceanside Municipal Airport, killing one person on board and injuring a second, authorities said.
The plane went down at about 1:45 p.m., about 500 yards east of the airport, police Lt. Scott Garrett told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
One woman was pronounced dead at a hospital and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries, fire officials said.
Their names weren’t immediately released.
The plane was a Cessna 208B, also known as a Grand Caravan, according to its Federal Aviation Administration registration listing.
Garrett said the aircraft, which was operated by the skydiving company GoJump Oceanside, was believed to have been approaching the airport to land when it crashed.
An email seeking comment from GoJump wasn’t immediately returned.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.