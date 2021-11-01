PASADENA (AP) — Police were looking for three men after a fight at a Pasadena Halloween party left multiple people injured, including a woman who was shot.
A few hundred attended the party at a commercial building on South Raymond Avenue. At around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, one woman was shot once and another was struck with the blunt end of a pistol after a fight broke out among a group of people, said Pasadena police Lt. Mario Ortiz.
The woman was wounded in the stomach by gunfire and taken to the hospital. She was expected to survive, Ortiz said. The other woman, who was struck by the weapon in the head, was also taken to a hospital, the Pasadena Star News reported.
The woman who was shot was not believed to be the target of the shooting and neither of the victims were believed to have initiated the fight, Ortiz said.
