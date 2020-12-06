RIVERSIDE — A driver for a mortuary has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a ring from a woman’s body, police said.
Mark Anthony Zuniga, 27, faces one felony count of removing articles from a dead body, Riverside police said in a news release. It wasn’t known Friday if the Downey resident has an attorney.
Investigators believe he lifted the jewelry from the body of an elderly woman who died at a Riverside hospital on Sept. 24, the Press-Enterprise reported.
Zuniga was assigned to take the woman’s body from the hospital to a mortuary facility in Orange County, police said.
