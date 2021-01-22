SANTA ANA — A Lake Forest man who authorities said traveled across the country to sexually abuse children, including a six-year-old girl drugged by her mother, was sentenced Thursday to federal prison.
Daniel Seibert, 29, was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.
Prosecutors said in 2019, Siebert traveled from California to Michigan to have sex with the six-year-old.
“The victim’s mother attempted to render the victim unconscious by using over-the-counter drugs before having Seibert engage in sex acts with the victim,” said a statement from the US attorney’s office that cited court documents.
Images of the abuse were found by investigators, prosecutors said.
The mother is facing multiple charges of child sexual abuse in Oregon state court, the statement said.
In a plea agreement, Seibert also acknowledged that in 2018 and again in 2019 he went to Utah to engage in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.
