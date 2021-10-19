LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after he was indicted on federal charges, Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas said he will “immediately step back” from participation in council meetings and committees, but will not resign.
Ridley-Thomas wrote in a letter to fellow council members on Monday that he will fight the “outrageous allegations” and plans to resume participation on the legislative body “at the earliest appropriate time,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
“I fully appreciate the importance of the council being able to conduct its business with minimal distractions,” Ridley-Thomas said in the letter, adding that he was stepping back with that in mind.
Ridley-Thomas, a former Los Angeles County supervisor, was charged last week in a bribery scheme along with Marilyn Louise Flynn, former dean of the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work.
Ridley-Thomas, 66, and Flynn, 83, have each denied the allegations.
(1) comment
More Teachers riding dirty...why am I not surprised.
