LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s lax oversight of its hospice system has led to widespread fraud in Los Angeles County within the rapidly growing industry of end-of-life care, potentially putting patients at risk of harm in their final days, according to a report made public, Tuesday.
State auditors estimate that hospice agencies in the nation’s most populous county, where the facilities are proliferating, likely overbilled Medicare by $105 million in 2019 alone.
The report found the California Department of Public Health isn’t rigorous enough in vetting hospice agencies applying for state licenses and then doesn’t adequately follow-up on investigations of suspected fraud, Michael Tilden, the acting state auditor, wrote in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and California legislators.
“Without regulations to guide its oversight, its initial licensing site visits and ongoing monitoring do not adequately safeguard patient care or prevent fraud. Its investigation of complaints involving hospice agencies is often incomplete and slow, which increases the risk that patients may receive substandard care or that hospice agencies may engage in fraudulent activity,” Tilden wrote.
In addition, Public Health and the California Department of Health Care Services do not coordinate with each other to comprehensively assess fraud risks, according to the audit.
The auditor recommended that the state Legislature require the state departments to create a task force to investigate and prosecute fraud and abuse by hospice providers. Lawmakers should also revise state law to authorize regulators to fine hospice agencies that don’t comply with licensing requirements, the report said.
Tomás J. Aragón, director of the Department of Public Health, said his agency agrees with the majority of the audit’s findings.
“Public Health will continue its efforts to develop regulations for hospice agencies and facilities and if the Legislature provides Public Health with authority to promulgate emergency regulations, we will transform our efforts to meet that mandate,” Aragón wrote in a detailed letter to Tilden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.