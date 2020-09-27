WEST HOLLYWOOD — Five of the six protesters arrested during a third night of protests in the name of Breonna Taylor — the Black woman fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky police in a botched drug raid in March — have been cited and released, a sheriff’s watch sergeant said Saturday.
The sixth protester remains in custody on a separate charge that could not be cited out, according to a watch sergeant at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood station. The sergeant did not immediately know what the charge was.
Meanwhile, a new video emerged Saturday that appeared to show a deputy striking a suspect on the ankles multiple times with a riot shield while the suspect was face-down on the ground and not resisting arrest. The watch sergeant told City News Service that he knew nothing about the video, but the Los Angeles Times cited a department spokesman who said the department was aware of the video, and that an investigation was being conducted into the use of force during Friday night’s arrests.
Meanwhile, more Southland demonstrations in Taylor’s name were planned or held this weekend, including a Saturday morning march in Hollywood, a candlelight vigil planned for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards, and an 11 a.m. rally Sunday in La Canada Flintridge, at the intersection of Angeles Crest Highway and Foothill Boulevard
At 7 p.m. Friday, demonstrators had gathered at William S. Hart Park. About 50 marchers were spotted going northbound on La Cienega Boulevard to join the rally shortly after 8 p.m.
In anticipation of the protest, the intersections of Sunset Boulevard and Doheny Drive and Sunset and Hayvenhurst Drive were ordered closed from 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning by the Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station, according to the station’s watch commander.
“Several acts of vandalism took place, at which point an unlawful assembly was declared and an order to disperse was issued to the protesters,” Sgt. Jennifer Roth said. “After the order was given, two pickup trucks were seen driving recklessly on Sunset Boulevard with multiple subjects hanging out of the truck beds. Both vehicles then blocked traffic taking over the street on Sunset Boulevard, near San Vicente Boulevard.
