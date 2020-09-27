LONG BEACH — All California State University, Long Beach students who live on campus have been placed in quarantine and all in-person instruction will be halted for two weeks because five students tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s top official said Saturday.
University President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement that the school became aware late Friday of “a number of students who have not heeded our guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and congregated socially off campus earlier this month.”
Five of those students have now tested positive for the illness, she said. Four of them live in campus residence halls and the other lives off campus.
All on-campus residents will be tested and employees will be offered tests as needed.
The university is working with public health officials and will assist with contact tracing in the community, Conoley said. She also said facilities will be cleaned and disinfected.
(1) comment
Watch the C-Vid numbers "spike" in schools, unions, and welfare recipients. These are the Democrats base, and the Dems will use them to their full extent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.