SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials said Monday that they secured more than $5.3 million in a settlement from DoorDash on behalf of workers who made deliveries in the city between 2016 and 2020.
The settlement followed an investigation by the San Francisco Office of Labor Standards Enforcement into alleged violations of city labor laws, the office of City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement.
Most of the money will go directly to nearly 4,500 delivery workers and a little over $187,000 will go to cover the labor office’s enforcement costs and to help future enforcement efforts, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.