Crimes reported for Jan. 10, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 43600 block Lively Avenue
THEFT: 44800 block Cedar Avenue
THEFT: 45200 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Third Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9800 block East Avenue S-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block Kenitra Point
ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.