Crimes reported for Jan. 10, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)

ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-9

ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 43600 block Lively Avenue

THEFT: 44800 block Cedar Avenue

THEFT: 45200 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45500 block Third Street East

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9800 block East Avenue S-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2700 block Kenitra Point

ASSAULT: 38200 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 40100 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-6

