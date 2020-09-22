ACTON (CNS) — Authorities Monday identified a man who was killed when the car he was driving crashed off the side of the southbound Antelope Valley Freeway in the Acton area, leaving his passenger hospitalized.
Allen Gaitan, 41, of Palmdale died at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:50 p.m., Sunday near Mountain Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol, which reported that “alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision.”
A man riding in the 1995 Toyota was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the CHP reported.
According to the CHP, the car crashed off the side of the freeway, went down an embankment onto Forest View Road — which parallels the freeway — and then went off the roadway and hit a fence.
Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the CHP Antelope Valley area office at 661-948-8541.
