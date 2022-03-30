SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A convicted terrorist from Southern California was sentenced to more than 15 1/2 years in prison for selling drugs to an undercover FBI agent, prosecutors said.
Ahmed Binyamin Alasiri, 45, of Garden Grove was sentenced, Monday, after pleading guilty last fall to distributing methamphetamine, the US attorney’s office said.
Alasiri also received a concurrent two-year sentence for violating the terms of his supervised release from federal prison.
Alasiri sold 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover agent in three transactions in 2020.
