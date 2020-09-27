YORBA LINDA — A person was struck by a car and injured Saturday during a Yorba Linda demonstration involving members of Black Lives Matter and counter-protesters.
The injured person was taken to a hospital, and the driver of the car was detained, said Carrie Braun, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
The Orange County Register reported that the incident occurred as members of Black Lives Matter demonstrated against police brutality and systemic racism.
Counter-protesters crossed six-lane Imperial Highway and confronted the BLM protesters, the Register said.
Then a white sedan came tearing through the crowd, the Register reported. At least one man was bloodied, and an ambulance was summoned. People chased the car, which eventually stopped and was surrounded by police, the newspaper said.
An unlawful assembly was declared, and the crowds began to disperse.
The Register reported it was not known how fast the car was going. The back windshield had been broken out, and it had a flagpole sticking out of it. The front windshield was smashed, the Register reported.
(1) comment
If you block traffic.... expect to get hit by a vehicle.
