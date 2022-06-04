SACRAMENTO — California is spending $11 million on education programs promoting wider use of “red flag” laws that are designed to temporarily take guns away from people who are deemed at risk of harming themselves or others, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, Friday.
The money was included in the state budget he approved nearly a year ago, but the programs are now getting underway.
Newsom announced the funding on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and as he continued promoting California’s gun control efforts as a national model in response to recent mass shootings, including in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, New York.
California approved its red flag law, in 2014, after an earlier mass shooting. It allows police, loved ones and others to ask judges to approve what are formally known as gun violence restraining orders that temporarily bar someone from possessing firearms if they are found to be a risk to themselves or others.
Similar intervention programs are in 19 states and the District of Columbia.
But a report, last year, by the Violence Prevention Research Program at UC Davis Health said most people aren’t aware that the orders are an option.
The new 18-month outreach program is designed to expand their use.
It includes $5 million to local domestic violence organizations for community outreach; $5 million for a statewide education program, including to communities most at risk of gun violence in several languages; and $1 million to expand an existing San Diego-based program to provide education and training for district attorneys and law enforcement groups statewide.
(1) comment
Pedophiles do not want to molest a child, if that child's parents are armed. Pedo's know they will be shot...hence the major push to disarm law abiding Americans. Gavin Newsom tried reducing child molesting penalties...(look it up), the Pedo's have an agenda.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.