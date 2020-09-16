LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two flight-worthy solid rocket boosters have been given to the California Science Center for display of the retired space shuttle Endeavour.
The boosters donated by Northrop Grumman Corp. and NASA will allow the shuttle to be displayed in Los Angeles as if it was about to blast off into space.
“The California Science Center’s goal for this exhibit is to preserve and display the only existing full stack of an orbiter, genuine solid rocket boosters, and external tank in the launch position,” Northrop Grumman said in a statement Tuesday.
Shuttle boosters, filled with solid fuel, provided most of the thrust for the first two minutes of flight and then parachuted into the ocean where they were recovered for reuse.
The donated boosters, which are inert, flew on actual space shuttle missions and were used in many ground tests. They will be stored outside Los Angeles for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.