SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he chose to take his children trick or treating on Halloween instead of discussing climate change with world leaders in Scotland, explaining the decision to abruptly cancel his trip and then recede from public view for nearly two weeks was driven by the simple desire of a working parent to spend more time with his kids.
Newsom’s comments, delivered Tuesday at an economic summit in Monterey, came after increasing media coverage and criticism from Republicans about his whereabouts and what he was doing. His last public event had been Oct. 27 when he got a Coronavirus booster shot and then two days later his office issued a brief statement saying he was canceling his travel plans for unspecific “family obligations.”
His staff would not answer questions about where he was or what he was doing for much of that time. However, photos over the weekend published in Vogue showed Newsom attending the wedding of Ivy Love Getty, the granddaughter of the late billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty whose family members have been major donors to Newsom’s campaigns.
By Monday, Newsom’s absence had prompted speculation about his health, mostly among conservatives on social media who rallied around the hashtag #wheresgavin.
Newsom should be kneeling in this picture...His P.R. people are failing.
