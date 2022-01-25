LOS ANGELES (AP) — California legislation proposed Monday, would eliminate a personal belief exemption in school-based COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Sen. Richard Pan introduced the Keep Schools Open and Safe Act during a news conference at a Los Angeles school.
Pan, a pediatrician, said the law is needed to ensure that children are educated.
“Families across the state and country have faced disruption, anxiety and trauma from this pandemic for now almost two years. Confidence and certainty are things we all long for,” said Pan, a Democrat who represents a Sacramento-area district.
The legislation would build on a 2015 law that eliminated the personal belief exemption for all other childhood vaccinations required for schoolchildren.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, in October, announced the nation’s first Coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. But it likely won’t take effect until later this year and allows exemptions for medical reasons and personal beliefs.
According to Pan, only the Legislature may remove the personal belief exemption.
Assemblyman James Gallagher immediately announced he will oppose Pan’s bill.
(1) comment
Sen. Richard Pan better wake up and smell the coffee. The Dems got crushed in Virginia (Gov Race), because of the Democrats playing games with our children....Teachers (Public Schools) have become Lazy Parasites...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activist...Living with You...Forever
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.