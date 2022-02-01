Following the Los Angeles Rams dramatic defeat of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, on Monday, called for a re-evaluation of the county’s COVID-19 masking policy.
The county currently requires everyone regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask at outdoor mega-events (events with more than 5,000 attendees like concerts, sports games, and parades) as well as all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings, and public and private businesses in the county.
“Masking rules set by the state and county weren’t followed consistently by everyone at yesterday’s NFC Championship,” Barger said in a statement.
Most notably, Laker legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, on Sunday night, posted a series of photos on Twitter taken that day at SoFi Stadium with mask-less officials and celebrities, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and actor Rob Lowe. Some people in the photos with Johnson — including Garcetti and Lowe — can be seen holding a mask in the photos.
“Let’s do away with blanket COVID-19 masking policies — they don’t make a difference when they’re not consistently followed or enforced,” Barger said. “We need to trust the public to make the best personal decisions for themselves based on their unique risks and circumstances.”
SoFi Stadium will host Super LVI on Feb. 13. The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I strongly believe individuals should be allowed to make an informed choice about whether to mask up or not,” Barger said. “I hope state and local health leaders take this into consideration and re-evaluate indoor and school masking mandates now.”
Garcetti’s office told City News Service, “The mayor was wearing his mask during the game and removed it for a brief moment to take a few photos.”
Newsom similarly said at an unrelated news conference in Los Angeles, Monday, that he was “very judicious” about wearing his mask at the game, and insisted he had his mask in his other hand when the photo with Johnson was taken.
He said he only took the mask off momentarily to take the photo.
“The rest of the time I wore it, as we all should,” said Newsom.
Although I am a Republican....I must say Kathryn Barger (D) Rocks !! She always seems to make decisions that are in the best interest of the people.
