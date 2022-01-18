OLIVEHURST, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies removed dozens of animals including a dead horse from a Northern California home and are seeking an arrest warrant for a suspect, authorities said.
A search warrant was served last week at the residence in Olivehurst, where deputies found 61 animals living in “deplorable conditions,” the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.
The animals included 21 pigs, 12 dogs, five chickens, two goats, two lambs, two cats, two rabbits, two cows, one horse and one bull, the Sacramento Bee reported, Sunday.
The home was determined to be unfit for occupancy by Yuba County Code Enforcement, and investigators are seeking a felony animal cruelty warrant from the district attorney’s office.
An investigation began, Dec. 28, after authorities received reports from neighbors regarding the welfare of animals at the property north of Sacramento.
The animals were taken to two county-run facilities and examined by veterinarians.
