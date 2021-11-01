ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will work with the Riverside Superintendent of Schools to support and develop new teachers during their first years in the profession.
Acton-Agua Dulce trustees unanimously approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Riverside Superintendent of Schools to participate in The Center for Teaching Innovation Induction program.
The agreement is good from July 1 to June 30, 2022.
The program is intended to support and develop new teachers during their first years in the profession leading with increased competence and retention.
According to a 2020 report by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, nearly half of new teachers leave the classroom in their first five years, including 9.5% in the first year alone. In addition, about a third of those leaving their positions chose to leave the profession altogether for careers outside of education.
Teacher candidates in the program will work with a trained reflective coach who functions as a mentor/teacher to help the teacher candidate reflect on their teaching practice student learning, according to the agreement.
“Each candidate will meet an average of one hour per week with their Reflective Coach, engage in reflective conversations and classroom observations, and receive high impact feedback,” the agreement said.
The program will also facilitate and enhance supportive and meaningful professional growth experiences for all teachers participating in the program.
