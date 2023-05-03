MOJAVE — Training exercises planned by the Army Special Operation Command at the Mojave Air and Space Port this week have been canceled, airport officials said Tuesday.

The training exercises were scheduled to take place overnight today into Thursday. However, “due to unforeseen demands, this training has been canceled,” airport officials said in a release.

Tags

