MOJAVE — Training exercises planned by the Army Special Operation Command at the Mojave Air and Space Port this week have been canceled, airport officials said Tuesday.
The training exercises were scheduled to take place overnight today into Thursday. However, “due to unforeseen demands, this training has been canceled,” airport officials said in a release.
The planned training mission was to simulate taking over an airport facility and would have taken place at night, Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Tim Reid said.
This not only provides the desired scenario for the training mission, but also ensures it does not conflict with normal airport operations.
Residents were informed of the planned training exercise last week, in order to prepare them for unusual activity and noise from the airport.
The planned exercise was to involve the use of training ammunition and other devices, as well as low-flying helicopters and other aircraft that do not typically operate from the airport at night, he said.
While the aircraft would not operate directly over Mojave, residents may hear or otherwise be aware of the increased activity and may hear the gunfire, Reid said.
The simulation was a continuation of a training exercise that at Merced County Castle Airport in Atwater last week.
(1) comment
Maybe they are practicing for taking back ""Bagram"" in Afghanistan. Clueless Joe Biden should not have walked away from that "Extremely Strategic Airport" Bagram is the global jewel of military airports...Biden plays his games for political power, and does not care about the outcomes or who gets hurt....even dies....like the 13 Americans soldiers that were killed when we left Afghanistan. Lloyd Austin, and Gen. Milley (lovers ?) share the blame also...Weak Failures...looking for financial gain, at any cost,... even if it means.... America's Demise (IMHO).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.