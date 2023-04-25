Mojave Air and Space Port training

An Army Special Operations Command training exercise at the Mojave Air and Space Port next week will mean unusual overnight activity at the site. Residents may hear gunfire, low-flying aircraft and other sounds associated with the exercise.

 Valley Press files

MOJAVE — Mojave residents should not be alarmed by increased activity at the Mojave Air and Space Port next week, as elements of the Army Special Operations Command will conduct training there overnight on April 3 and 4.

The training mission will simulate taking over an airport facility and will take place at night, Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Tim Reid said.

