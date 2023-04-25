MOJAVE — Mojave residents should not be alarmed by increased activity at the Mojave Air and Space Port next week, as elements of the Army Special Operations Command will conduct training there overnight on April 3 and 4.
The training mission will simulate taking over an airport facility and will take place at night, Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Tim Reid said.
This not only provides the desired scenario for the training mission, but also ensures it does not conflict with normal airport operations.
The exercise will involve the use of training ammunition and other devices, as well as low-flying helicopters and other aircraft that do not typically operate from the airport at night, he said.
While the aircraft will not operate directly over the community of Mojave, residents may hear or otherwise be aware of the increased activity and may hear the gunfire, Reid said.
“This is a routine military training conducted periodically to maintain a high-level of readiness for the military personnel involved,” airport officials said in a release advising the community of the event. “Every measure to reduce the amount of noise associated with the training will be taken.”
The training exercise is closed to the public and the media.
The element of the Army Special Operations Command involved in this training exercise is described as “a lethal, agile, and versatile special operations force that conducts forcible entry operations and special operations raids across the entire spectrum of combat.”
Realistic training exercises such as this one are conducted routinely to ensure the units maintain readiness.
The Mojave simulation is a continuation of a training exercise that is taking place at Merced County Castle Airport in Atwater through Sunday.
