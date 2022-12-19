EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center officially has new leadership, as Brad Flick has been named as center director.
He has been serving as interim center director, since July, following the retirement of his predecessor, David McBride.
“Brad is a compassionate leader with a long career in revolutionizing air transportation, developing sustainable aviation and nurturing a diverse and inclusive workforce,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a news release announcing the appointment. “Under Brad’s leadership, NASA Armstrong will continue to innovate and keep America at the forefront of aviation and aerospace advancements.”
Armstrong, the agency’s primary flight test center, is preparing for the first flights of the X-57, an all-electric aircraft, and the X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology demonstrator, a one-off, experimental research plane to demonstrate the technologies to allow aircraft to travel beyond the speed of sound, without creating disruptive sonic booms for those on the ground below.
“I’m humbled to be considered worthy of this position and honored to be selected,” Flick said in the news release. “We’re riding on the shoulders of legendary flight researchers and the discoveries they made here over the last 75 years. Our missions will continue to change and evolve, but there are still exciting opportunities for discovery through flight. I look forward to leading the team in making those discoveries.”
Flick began his career at what was then the Dryden Flight Research Center, now Armstrong, in 1986, as a flight systems engineer on the F/A-18 High Alpha Research Vehicle (HARV) project.
Two years later, he transferred to the Operations Engineering Branch, where he continued work on the HARV project with a lead role in the development of several experimental systems, including the thrust vectoring control system, emergency electrical and hydraulic systems, the spin recovery parachute system and an actuated nose strake system. He served as mission controller on approximately 100 HARV research flights.
Flick moved into management serving as Flight Systems Branch chief, from 1998 to 2001, followed by four years as an acting associate director for Flight Operations, deputy director for Research Engineering and director of Engineering, according to his NASA biography.
He next served as the center’s chief engineer until 2009, and then as director for Research and Engineering.
He was named as deputy center director, in February, where he served, until July.
