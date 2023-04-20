EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base is one of three agency centers in California, contributing to the $15.2 billion in economic output in the state from the space agency, according to NASA figures.
In addition to Armstrong, California is host to Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.
All together, the three sites support more than 66,000 jobs statewide, in direct federal jobs and in contractor and contractor support positions, according to 2021 NASA figures, the most recent ones available.
The three centers cover specialties ranging from Armstrong’s atmospheric flight research to JPL’s Mars exploration and Ames’ climate research, among other scientific fields.
Economic impact figures for the individual centers were not available from NASA.
The state also plays a significant role in NASA’s Moon to Mars program, which aims to return US astronauts to the surface of the moon in preparation for crewed missions to Mars. This campaign represents nearly $2.9 billion in economic output for California, according to NASA figures.
The first part of the moon to Mars campaign is the Artemis program, which will return research and crews to the moon’s surface.
Among the 335 California companies contributing to Artemis is Astrobotic, which has activities at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Pittsburgh-based company is expanding its test site there to create a Lunar Test Facility, a simulated lunar surface to test moon landers and rovers under contract with NASA.
Astrobotic has had a presence at Mojave since it purchased Masten Space Systems in September, following that company’s bankruptcy. The test site was under lease to Masten since 2012. Astrobotic uses the test site for propulsion testing and continuing the suborbital rocket test bed activities of Masten.
Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is preparing for launch in early May, in the first commercial mission to the moon and the first American craft to land on the moon’s surface since the final Apollo mission in 1972. It will carry 11 payloads for NASA as part of the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.
The company also has plans for a larger Griffin lander, scheduled for a lunar mission next year and two lunar rover designs.
Lockheed Martin in Palmdale is also a supplier to the program, for the Orion spacecraft.
