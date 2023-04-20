Armstrong Flight Research Center

Astrobotic, with a test site at the Mojave Air and Space Port, is one of 335 companies statewide contributing to NASA’s Artemis program with its lunar lander. With three centers in California, NASA contributes more than $15 billion in economic impact statewide.

 Photo courtesy of Astrobotic

EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base is one of three agency centers in California, contributing to the $15.2 billion in economic output in the state from the space agency, according to NASA figures.

In addition to Armstrong, California is host to Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

