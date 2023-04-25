LOS ANGELES — The killing and deportation of Armenians by Ottoman Empire forces in the early 1900s was remembered Monday in Southern California, home to an enormous Armenian American community that only recently has been able to celebrate US recognition that the systematic oppression was genocide.
Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day was marked in the Los Angeles region by big rallies and marches long before 2021, when President Joe Biden became the first US president to use the word “genocide” to describe the campaign of violence.
