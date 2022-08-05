Pursuit crash

An armed man was arrested following a crash, Wednesday, after he led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit from McAdam Park to Elizabeth Lake Road and Tierra Subida Avenue. He was arrested on charges including reckless evading and possession of a loaded firearm.

 Photo courtesy of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE — Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station arrested an armed man, on Wednesday, following a chase across Palmdale that ended with the man crashing his car into a shopping center light pole.

While on patrol at William J. McAdam Park, Partners Against Crime deputies saw a car in the parking lot facing the wrong direction and taking up three parking spaces, officials reported via social media.

