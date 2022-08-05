PALMDALE — Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station arrested an armed man, on Wednesday, following a chase across Palmdale that ended with the man crashing his car into a shopping center light pole.
While on patrol at William J. McAdam Park, Partners Against Crime deputies saw a car in the parking lot facing the wrong direction and taking up three parking spaces, officials reported via social media.
While speaking to the driver, one deputy noticed a back pistol in the car’s center console.
The car started to drive away as deputies were attempting to open the car’s front doors; the deputies were slightly injured as a result.
The ensuing vehicle pursuit continued from McAdam Park, at 30th Street East and Avenue R, to the shopping center on the southwest corner of Elizabeth Lake Road and Tierra Subida Avenue.
There, the driver crashed the car into a light pole in the shopping center parking lot. The driver, later identified as Antonio Pakes-Melendez, 19, ran from the car through the parking lot, discarding a loaded pistol as he ran, officials said.
Sheriff’s officials set up a containment in the area and searched for Pakes-Melendez. The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau K-9 unit responded to aid in the search and discovered him hiding beneath a dumpster.
A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.
Pakes-Melendez was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, reckless evading and possession of a loaded firearm, Palmdale sheriff’s officials said.
