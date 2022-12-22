VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
LANCASTER — An armed man with an infant who led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase from the Santa Clarita Valley, late Tuesday night, to the Antelope Valley, remained barricaded in a mobile home in Lancaster, with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau members outside, Wednesday afternoon.
The incident began at about 11:45 p.m., when CHP officers attempted to stop a white 2022 Kia SUV speeding at 132 mph on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway, at Via Princessa, CHP officials reported.
The Kia driver, identified by CHP officials as Fernando Fierro, did not stop for officers and the pursuit began, on the freeway and surface streets into the Antelope Valley.
During this pursuit, Fierro called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, informing them he had an infant child and weapon in the SUV with him, and that he would shoot at the CHP officers if they continued their pursuit, CHP officials reported.
At about 12:42 a.m., Fierro fired at least once on the pursuing CHP vehicles, but did not hit any CHP vehicle or officer.
Fierro stopped in front of his home, at approximately 1:06 a.m., near Avenue I and 26th Street East, identified by published reports as the Lido Estates mobile home park. He got out of the SUV holding a handgun and an infant child, ignoring CHP officers’ instructions, CHP officials reported.
He then entered the home and barricaded himself inside.
The Sheriff’s Department SEB was called in to assist and took over the incident from the CHP.
The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station issued a public alert at about 11 a.m., asking the public to stay away from the area, and anticipated the incident would continue throughout the day.
According to a City News Service report, Elijandra Rosas, who identified herself as the suspect’s aunt, told reporters at the scene the suspect is named Fernando and that he had his 1-year-old son with him inside the mobile home. She issued a plea for him to surrender.
“Fernando, please get out of the house, please,” she said. “I want to see you. I want to see the baby. ... Please, think of your mom and your dad and your sister and your brother, Fernando, please.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.