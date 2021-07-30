LANCASTER — An armed man who barricaded himself in an eastside house was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after he set the residence on fire after an approximately four-hour long standoff, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies went to the 44600 block of Fourth Street East about 9:40 a.m. and summoned the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau team to the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.
A Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to make contact with the barricaded suspect, who was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.