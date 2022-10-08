Biden

President Joe Biden aboard Marine One arrives, on Thursday, at the Wall Street Landing Zone in New York, to attend a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee reception.

 Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.

The president’s grim assessment, delivered during a Democratic fundraiser, on Thursday night, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current US intelligence assessments. US security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Vladimir Putin has imminent plans for a nuclear strike.

Jimzan 2.0

You are being played...What you saw under President Trump's leadership was energy independence, a strong economy, respect from other countries around the world, the securing of our borders and a cognitive ability. Not now....Looks like the cold war is back on...are you enjoying that? It was Gavin Newsom that locked everyone down...while he went out to eat maskless (rules for thee, and not for me)...."""Trump spent more money than any president in history"""" Yet Americans were better off under President Trump than they are now. Actions speak louder than words...You have been fed B.S. from a Pedophile (sniffles) whose loyalty seems to be to China. Biden is a Loser and a Parasite...Biden could have hired people that are qualified for the job...not cronie idiots that are the right skin color...Pathetic. Enjoy Bidens "failures" and don't forget to get a Radiation Suit at the Army Surplus Store. ;)

