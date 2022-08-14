PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long shipping containers and stacking two of the nine-foot-tall containers on top of each other, early Friday. They plan to complete the job within days, and the containers will be topped with four feet of razor wire, said Katie Ratlief, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s deputy chief of staff.
The state plans to fill three gaps in the border wall constructed during former President Donald Trump’s tenure in the coming weeks totaling 3,000 feet.
“The federal government has committed to doing this, but we cannot wait for their action,” Ratlief said.
John Mennell, a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection, said the agency had just learned of Arizona’s action and “is not prepared to comment at this time.”
The move is the latest pushback by a Republican-led border state to what they contend is inaction by Democratic President Joe Biden on immigration. It was immediately prompted by the announcement of the end of the “Remain in Mexico” program that was announced, this week, Ducey’s top lawyer, Annie Foster said. That program required asylum-seekers to return to Mexico and await a court date, although thousands of migrants who make it into the country were not returned.
Arizona has been sending two to three buses of asylum seekers from Yuma to Washington, over the last three months, to make a political statement as the number of arriving migrants overwhelmed local resources. Ducey began the program, in May, and has said everyone on the bus trips is going voluntarily to the capital with intended final destinations in East Coast cities.
Texas also is busing migrants to the East, and the mayors of New York and Washington sought federal help, last month, to deal with the influx, a request that brought a gleeful response from Republicans who say the pleas are evidence the US is in an immigration crisis.
As of Aug. 11, the state of Arizona had sent 1,425 asylum seekers to Washington, according to the governor’s office.
Ducey is using $6 million for the project out of $335 million the Legislature authorized in June to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico.
Ducey, who co-chairs the Republican Governors Association, and other GOP politicians have tapped into border security as a potent political foil in an election year. He packed a signing letter for the budget with criticism of Biden.
""unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration"" That's how Joe Biden (sniffles) rolls....Worst president ever. China loves Biden (aka Pedo Pete).
