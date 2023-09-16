BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentinian presidential candidate Javier Milei railed against socialism and praised Donald Trump in an interview with US host Tucker Carlson that has underlined how global attention is focusing on Argentina since Milei emerged as the frontrunner in the country’s presidential race.
In the interview posted Thursday on Carlson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the self-described “anarcho capitalist” Milei characterized campaigns to legalize abortion and to place restrictions on economies over climate change as being part of a “socialist agenda.”
Carlson, who was fired from Fox News earlier this year, traveled to Argentina to interview Milei, who rocked Argentina’s political establishment when he received the most votes in August primaries that serve as a massive poll of voter preferences ahead of the October election.
During the interview, Milei praised former US President Trump and called on him to “continue with his fight against socialism, because he’s one of the few who fully understood that the battle is against socialism, that the battle is against the statists.”
Milei, who has been a lawmaker in Argentina’s lower house of Congress since 2021, also characterized the movement around climate change as being part of the “socialist agenda.” Milei went on to say that “the world has experienced other peaks of high temperatures like it’s currently experiencing,” adding that “it’s a cyclical behavior.”
