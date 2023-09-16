BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentinian presidential candidate Javier Milei railed against socialism and praised Donald Trump in an interview with US host Tucker Carlson that has underlined how global attention is focusing on Argentina since Milei emerged as the frontrunner in the country’s presidential race.

In the interview posted Thursday on Carlson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the self-described “anarcho capitalist” Milei characterized campaigns to legalize abortion and to place restrictions on economies over climate change as being part of a “socialist agenda.”

