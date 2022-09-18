Czech Obit Milunic

This is a view of the Dancing House in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2004. Vlado Milunic, a Czech architect of Croatian origin, who co-designed Prague’s iconic Dancing House together with his famed colleague Frank Gehry, died, Saturday.

 Petr David Josek/AP Photo

PRAGUE (AP) — Vlado Milunić, a Czech architect of Croatian ancestry who co-designed Prague’s iconic Dancing House building together with his colleague Frank Gehry, has died at 81.

Czech public radio announced his death, on Saturday, and said it was confirmed by his family. No details were given. He was battling an unspecified serious illness.

