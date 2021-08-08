ROSAMOND — Kern County Supervisors delayed a decision on approval of a solar power project west of Rosamond at its July 27 meeting to allow time to further consider questions relating to the impact of such large-scale projects on Kern County’s bottom line.
Supervisor Zack Scrivner, whose Second District includes Rosamond, requested the delay, citing issues regarding state policies that reduce the amount of property and sales taxes the county may collect on this and similar projects.
The Board is scheduled to next consider the proposal at its Aug. 24 meeting.
The Raceway Solar 2.0 Project is on five separate sites between Rosamond Boulevard and Avenue A and between 70th and 90th streets west. The entire project totals 1,250 acres of privately owned land, according to the staff report.
It is intended to produce 271 megawatts of electricity, along with 80 megawatts of energy storage.
This is considerably smaller than the original proposal for the project, which consisted of seven separate sites totaling 1,850 acres and producing 400 megawatts of power.
The project was approved by the Kern County Planning Commission on July 8.
When the initial proposal was made public in 2018, it drew considerable opposition from residents, who argued it was too close to existing homes, would decrease property values and would lock some properties within the project boundaries.
As the environmental and permitting process proceeded, the project owner, AES (formerly known as sPower) scaled back the project, dropping two sites and shifting west to avoid homes and some sensitive species found during the environmental studies.
Scrivner acknowledged the community concerns and the company’s efforts to accommodate them, but cited his own regarding the losses in revenues for the county from such projects.
Because of a state law that exempts solar projects from certain property taxes, Kern County is losing about $19 million each year in property tax revenues from the projects. In addition, state law also reduces sales taxes on solar panels by 50%, further adding to the revenue losses.
“I’m still undecided, given the state policies we’re encountering,” Scrivner said. “Our property tax and sales tax revenue is being hit on all fronts.”
Kern County has begun including a cumulative impact charge on solar projects to help compensate for the lost property tax revenues used to provide services in the communities where the solar projects are located. For most projects, this is an annual fee of $550 per acre.
The Raceway project was one of 10 that was significantly through the planning process in December when county officials decided to institute the charge as a mitigation measure.
For those already far into the process, the Board of Supervisors allowed planning staff to work with the individual applicants on a charge.
For Raceway, this is a one-time charge of $620 per acre, excluding buildings, for an estimated $740,000, Craig Murphy, assistant director of the Planning and Natural Resources Development Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.