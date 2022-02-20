PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors will make an appointment to fill the open seat created by Director Amberrose Merino’s resignation, which is effective, March 1.
The Board agreed, on Monday, to appoint someone to represent Division 1, rather than incur the expense of a special election, or leave it to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to fill the seat.
By law, the Board has 60 days from her resignation — or until April 30 — to make an appointment for Division 1 Director, or the Board of Supervisors will make the appointment, PWD General Counsel G. Ross Trindle III said.
Public notice of the appointment is required at least 15 days before the appointment itself.
The appointment will be until the next regular election in November, when the position will be opened for the remainder of Merino’s two-year term.
Merino announced her resignation in January, as she is moving from the District to Texas and will no longer be able to fulfill her duties. She was elected to a four-year term, in November 2020.
“It is with a heavy heart that I leave Palmdale and my position at PWD,” Merino said in a statement released by the District. “I have truly enjoyed my time representing Division 1 and being a part of the Board. I have learned a lot and hope that I have made a positive impact in my short time. I wish the District the best.”
“We would like to thank Director Merino for her service to our Palmdale community,” PWD Board President Gloria Dizmang said. “Her time with us was short, but she was full of great ideas and offered a fresh perspective. I hope that we will be able to fill the position with someone as great as Amber.”
Details on how to apply for the position will be released at a later date.
Applicants, however, will need to reside in Division 1, which is roughly between avenues P and R, 35th Street East and the Antelope Valley Freeway.
The exact borders of each division are under consideration as part of the decennial redistricting effort, as 2020 Census data is used to rebalance the divisions. That process is expected to conclude on March 28, when the Board is expected to approve a final map.
