ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education agreed to select a provisional appointee to fill the unexpired seat of former trustee Mike Fox rather than bear the exorbitant cost of a special election.
Fox announced his resignation at the Board’s May 13 meeting so that his wife Nancy, a longtime District employee, could apply for future positions that the District may post.
Fox was re-elected on Nov. 3. His seat’s term expires in December 2024. However, the provisional appointee will serve until the District’s next regularly scheduled election in November 2022. The unexpired seat would then come up for election as a short-term, two-year seat. The seats of Board President Kelly Jensen, Clerk Chad Wadsworth and trustee Ken Pfalzgraf will also be up for election in November 2022.
Wadsworth won election on Nov. 3 for a short-term two-year seat, beating appointed incumbent Brandon Roque. Roque was appointed in August 2019 to complete the unexpired term of former trustee Ed Porter, who resigned in June 2019.
Under state law, the Board has 60 days from the date of a vacancy to order a special election or make a provisional appointment.
Fox submitted his resignation to the Los Angeles County Office of Education on or about May 20. Therefore, the Board has until July 19 to fill his seat. A special election could cost an estimated $120,000, Superintendent Larry King said.
The cost would still be high if there is a potential recall election this November for Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“I think holding a special election doesn’t make any sense for anybody,” Wadsworth said at Thursday night’s meeting. He added people who sit on the Board should be elected by the people they represent.
“If we can do without having an appointee and make it to the next election, that’s what we should do,” Wadsworth said.
Pfalzgraf noted the Board cannot legally operate as a four-member Board until November 2022. He added there would likely be controversy if the Board appointed someone with perceived connections to existing Board members.
“I think our community did vote for us because we can make a good decision,” Jensen said. “But I think that we can appoint somebody to make some good decisions for one year because I would like to see that money spent on our children.”
Wadsworth asked who would be in charge of the potential provisional appointee applications.
“I want an unbiased person that the committee is going to rally around, not one of us,” Wadsworth said.
The superintendent’s office will handle the provisional appointee applicants. That job will likely fall to a new superintendent as King will leave the District next month after nearly four years as the head administrator.
Board Vice President Tim Jorgensen said he too wants to keep the money in the classroom.
“If we have to make a good decision for one year to get us to November 2022, that person can in (in) 2022,” Jorgensen said. “It will be a tough decision, but we can do it.”
Pfalzgraf, who won a special election in November 2016, said a provisional appointee goes “against everything that I stand for.”
“This is a very functional team,” he said. “The public vote is real but I am not wanting to punish the children of this District just because we can’t keep our commitments.”
The Board voted 4-0 to approve the resolution for the provisional appointee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.