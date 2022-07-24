2022 election logo

LANCASTER — Newly appointed City of Palmdale Planning Commissioner Marcos Alvarez pulled candidate nomination papers to run against Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt in the Nov. 8 general election — the day after Bettencourt nominated Alvarez to serve as her District 3 representative on the commission — according to the City Clerk’s office.

Alvarez, who ran for the Palmdale School District Board of Education in November 2020, pulled nomination papers, on Thursday, for the Council District 3 seat held by Bettencourt. Alvarez joins two other potential Bettencourt challengers, Samuel Garcia Jr. and David T. Gomez.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.