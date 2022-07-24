LANCASTER — Newly appointed City of Palmdale Planning Commissioner Marcos Alvarez pulled candidate nomination papers to run against Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt in the Nov. 8 general election — the day after Bettencourt nominated Alvarez to serve as her District 3 representative on the commission — according to the City Clerk’s office.
Alvarez, who ran for the Palmdale School District Board of Education in November 2020, pulled nomination papers, on Thursday, for the Council District 3 seat held by Bettencourt. Alvarez joins two other potential Bettencourt challengers, Samuel Garcia Jr. and David T. Gomez.
Eric Ohlsen, who ran for the 36th Assembly District seat and mayor of Palmdale, in 2020, pulled nomination papers for the Council District 4 seat held by Juan Carrillo. Carrillo is running for the 39th Assembly District seat.
Erika Gloria Alverdi, who ran for the Palmdale School District Board of Education, in November 2020, pulled nomination papers for the newly created Council District 5 seat.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer will be the last directly elected mayor in the city. In March, the City Council voted 4-1, with Hofbauer dissenting, to change its election format, moving to Council members elected from five districts, with the mayor’s seat rotating annually among the Council.
The race for the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors added another potential candidate for one of two full-term seats, Lancaster resident Gordon V. Jefferson.
He joins other potential candidates Dr. Doddanna Krishna, Dr. Don Parazo, Steve Fox and Michael Rives.
In the Lancaster School District Board of Education race, challenger Pamela Starlson pulled nomination papers for the Trustee Area No. 5 seat held by Sandra Price.
Incumbents Duane Winn, who represents Trustee Area No. 2, and Diane Grooms, who represents Trustee Area 4, pulled nomination papers to run for re-election.
In the Wilsona School District race, incumbents Anne E. Misicka and Robert Harris pulled nomination papers for re-election.
In the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors race, incumbents Don F. Wilson, Division 2, and Vince Dino, Division 5, filed nomination papers, Appointed incumbent Scott Kellerman pulled nomination papers, for the District’s short-term, two-year seat representing Division 1.
No other updates were available by press time.
Candidates are required to file and return completed paperwork to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Norwalk headquarters on or before 5 p.m., Aug. 12.
