Antelope Valley residents interested in learning about the “how” and “why” of law enforcement are invited to take part in the 42nd Community Academy, hosted by the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff Stations.
The Academy is a free, eight-week program, which focuses on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s operational procedures. Participants will take part in a ride-along with deputies, tour a custody facility and participate in role playing exercises.
The purpose of the Academy is use education to build a better understanding between the community and the Sheriff’s Department, according to a Department release announcing the program.
Weekly classes will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, beginning on April 19 and running through June 7. Classes are at the Lancaster Sheriff Station, 501 West Lancaster Blvd.
The class is limited to 50 people and applications are required. They are available at the front counter in the lobby of either station and must be returned in person to either lobby by April 1.
The first 50 applicants will be accepted and those who qualify will be contacted. Those who are eligible but are not enrolled in this Academy session will be placed on a waiting list for a future session.
