PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is accepting applications for one public member to serve on the Palmdale Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District Public Financing Authority for an initial term of two years.

Under Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) law, the Palmdale EIFD Public Financing Authority is the governing Board of the Palmdale EIFD.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.