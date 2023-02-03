PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is accepting applications for one public member to serve on the Palmdale Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District Public Financing Authority for an initial term of two years.
Under Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) law, the Palmdale EIFD Public Financing Authority is the governing Board of the Palmdale EIFD.
Initially and pursuant to EIFD law, the Palmdale EIFD Public Financing Authority (PFA) membership should include two city councilmembers and one public member. All members of the Board serve at the pleasure of the city council and any member may be removed, with or without cause, by a majority vote of the city council.
Meetings are held as needed. Those who wish to serve on the Board must reside or own a business in the city of Palmdale, have experience working on public infrastructure projects, public finance and municipal bonds. An understanding of construction is desired but not required.
The PFA will direct the preparation of an Infrastructure Financing Plan for the Palmdale EIFD. It will include tax increment revenue projection updates, infrastructure to be financed with Palmdale EIFD funds, caps to the maximum tax increment revenue and bond authorization and district formation and election cost information.
The PFA is ultimately responsible for preparing and adopting an Infrastructure Financing Plan for the Palmdale EIFD. The PFA will also be responsible for the issuance of future bonds for the Palmdale EIFD.
As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice.
If appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 will be required.
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151.
