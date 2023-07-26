PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for one public member to serve on the Audit Committee for a term to expire in July 2025.
The ideal candidate will be a member of the public with some expertise in accounting, auditing, financial reporting, and internal controls. Ideally, the public member would be a certified public accountant. The public member should have a basic knowledge of the guidelines of Section 3.05 of the City of Palmdale Municipal Code, available online at www.codepublishing.com/CA/Palmdale/. Residency in the city is desired but not required.
The Audit Committee holds meetings at least semi-annually. Board members shall not receive compensation nor be eligible for reimbursement. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700, will be required.
Interested individuals can find the classified ad, duties and responsibilities, and the application on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdaleca.gov, and in the City Clerk’s office.
Applicants are encouraged to attach a resume.
For details, call the Office of the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.
