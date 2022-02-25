LANCASTER— Today is the last day individuals can apply for Antelope Valley College’s superintendent/president position.
Current AV College President Ed Knudson will retire at the end of June.
The minimum required qualifications and experience for the position include a master’s degree or equivalent from an accredited institution. In addition, the candidate must have at least five years of senior administrative experience in higher education, with operational and fiscal responsibility for a comprehensive segment of the institution, according to a description.
The candidate must also have strong community involvement as a college administrator, and an in-depth understanding of teaching, learning and student development processes.
Additionally, the candidate must have demonstrated understanding of and sensitivity to diverse ethnic, cultural, economic, physical and learning abilities in a higher education environment.
Preferred and desired qualifications include an earned doctorate from an accredited institution and senior administrative experience in a community college. Faculty experience at the community college level is also preferred.
AV College trustees appointed Knudson in June 2013. He previously said his plans were to work until he turns 70 years old. He will be that age by June 2022. Knudson announced his impending retirement last April. The Board hired executive search firm PPL Inc. for $33,000 To conduct the search for Knudson’s successor.
According to the tentative superintendent/president search schedule, the first round of candidate interviews will be conducted via Zoom April 13 to 15. Public forums and Board interviews are tentatively scheduled for May or June. The Board could appoint the next superintendent in May or June. The preferred start date is July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.