PALMDALE — The deadline for applications for the Palmdale Planning Commission has been extended to 6 p.m., Feb. 28.

Interested candidates are sought for all five Council districts. Applicants must reside in the district for which they are applying and have the ability and willingness to attend the regular Planning Commission meetings, at 7 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month, in the Palmdale City Council Chamber.

