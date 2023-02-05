PALMDALE — The deadline for applications for the Palmdale Planning Commission has been extended to 6 p.m., Feb. 28.
Interested candidates are sought for all five Council districts. Applicants must reside in the district for which they are applying and have the ability and willingness to attend the regular Planning Commission meetings, at 7 p.m., on the second Thursday of each month, in the Palmdale City Council Chamber.
Commissioners receive a stipend of $100 per meeting, with a maximum of $200 per month.
Each City Council member will make an appointment for commissioner from their district. Commissioners serve a two-year term.
A hard copy of the completed application may also be e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, hand-delivered or mailed (postmarked by the deadline) directly to the Office of the City Clerk, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, Palmdale, CA 93550.
Applicants are encouraged to include a resume with their submission.
As part of the final selection process, they will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests Form 700 must be completed within 30 days of appointment.
For details, contact the Office of the City Clerk at 661-267-5151.
