PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is accepting applications for the second cohort of its Certificate in Applied Positive Psychology program.
Space is available for 50 people in the program, which will begin in late April and run though the end of the year.
Two 45-minute virtual information sessions will be held at noon and 7 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom. Both sessions may be accessed at https://bit.ly/CAPPinfoZoom
The CAPP Certification program is provided by The Wellbeing Lab and was established to “prepare our community to be able to manage wellbeing in a better, more efficient way through community connections and through community fabric,” City Manager Ronda Perez said.
“We learn to struggle well together.”
The first CAPP cohort began the program in 2021 with more than 35 participants. Among the community projects that emerged from that cohort were the Welcome Home Ceremony for Vietnam Vets, a Healing Garden, programs to support children and youth wellbeing and workshops for unhoused women and entrepreneurs.
“This new cohort will be extremely beneficial to all the residents of Palmdale and throughout the Antelope Valley as we focus on creating a happy and healthier environment while mentally and physically working together to create a thriving community,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said in a release announcing the new session. “The previous cohort showed enormous success and we look forward to the engagement and success of this new cohort. The CAPP cohort helps people learn and utilize tools to help them strive through challenging times.”
Participants are expected to come open to connecting, learning, and growing. They will complete pre-work, attend the live training classes (one and a half days per month) and virtual coaching sessions (most Wednesday evenings), and participate in the pay-it-forward challenges and impact project.
To apply, and to hear from participants in the first cohort, visit www.thewellbeinglab.com/capp-av. Scholarships offered through the City’s Leadership Antelope Valley Initiative, a project of Palmdale Cares.
The City Council on March 1 awarded the contract to The Wellbeing Lab for the second cohort program, with a maximum cost of $275,000.
The Wellbeing Lab led the first cohort, as well, and was selected for the second session following a Request for Proposals. One other company responded to the request.
It is funded through American Rescue Plan Act funding received by the city.
