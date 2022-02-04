PALMDALE — City officials are seeking applicants to serve on three different community boards.
The Palmdale Tourism Improvement District is seeking a volunteer public member to the Board of Directors, known as Visit Palmdale.
The self-assessment district was formed last year among the city’s hotels and motels, and is intended to boost tourism and travelers’ stays.
Applicants for the public member position must live and work in Palmdale, work or have worked in the hospitality or tourism industry and be willing to serve a term of up to three years.
Applicants may not be an elected or appointed Palmdale official, or family member of such, or be employed by a Palmdale lodging business or company that provides services to such.
Deadline for applications is 6 p.m., on Monday.
The Measure AV Oversight Committee is in need of one alternate member to complete an initial term of two years. The seven-member Committee oversees the City’s use of funds collected through the Measure AV sales tax, approved by voters in November 2020.
Alternate member applicants must live in District Four, or own a business in Palmdale, and must be willing to serve a minimum of two years on the Committee. Applicants may not be an elected official.
The Committee meets bimonthly, on the fourth Wednesday of the month.
The deadline for applications is also 6 p.m., on Monday.
The city is also looking for four members of the public to serve on the Human Rights Advisory Committee, for terms that will expire in April 2023.
The Committee was established in September 2020 to provide advice and actionable recommendations to the mayor, City Council and city manager in their efforts to build and maintain an inclusive community.
Experience in any of the following areas is desired: education, housing, employment, race relations, social equity, LGBTQ rights, gender equality, civil rights and rights of any other minor or historically marginalized community.
Applicants do not need to live in Palmdale.
The Committee typically meets at 5 p.m., on the fourth Monday of each month.
The deadline for applications is 6 p.m., on Feb. 17.
For all of these appointments, as part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Live Scan fingerprint submission.
All applications are available through NEOGOV online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale
