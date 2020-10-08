ORLANDO, Fla. — A panel of three appellate judges on Wednesday upheld a lower court order allowing the 2020 head count of every US resident to continue through October. But the panel struck down a provision that had suspended a year-end deadline for turning in figures used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets.
The ruling by the three judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld part of US District Judge Lucy Koh’s preliminary injunction last month, and rejected part of it.
Koh’s preliminary injunction suspended a Sept. 30 deadline for finishing the 2020 census and also a Dec. 31 deadline for submitting numbers used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment. Because of those actions, the deadlines reverted back to a previous Census Bureau plan that had field operations ending Oct. 31 and the reporting of apportionment figures at the end of April.
By issuing the injunction, Koh sided with a coalition of civil rights groups and local governments which had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the counting ended in September instead of October. But Trump administration attorneys had argued that the Census Bureau was obligated to meet the congressionally mandated requirement to turn in apportionment numbers by Dec. 31.
Koh also struck down an Oct. 5 end date that the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, had pushed after the injunction, saying it violated her order.
Hours after the appellate court decision Wednesday, the Trump administration asked the US Supreme Court to put an immediate hold on the lower court rulings while it continues its appeals.
Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall wrote in an application to the nation’s high court that the appellate court’s ruling will still force the Census Bureau to violate the Dec. 31 deadline, and it conflicts with the district judge’s rationale for issuing the injunction in the first place.
Supporters of the longer head count schedule praised the decision.
“The courts keep speaking even if the Trump administration is not listening,” said Julie Menin, who heads New York City’s census outreach efforts. “The Trump administration has lost time and time again in their attempts to interfere with the 2020 Census, and we welcome the Ninth Circuit’s decision, which preserves a fair and accurate census timeline.”
In response to the pandemic, the Census Bureau in April proposed extending the deadline for finishing the count from the end of July to the end of October and pushing the apportionment deadline from Dec. 31 to next April. The proposal to extend the apportionment deadline passed the Democratic-controlled House, but the Republican-controlled Senate didn’t take up the request. Then, in late July or early August, bureau officials shortened the count schedule by a month so that it would finish at the end of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.