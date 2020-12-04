PALMDALE —Pandemics and wildfires can catch people off-guard, but earthquakes no longer have to, thanks to Earthquake Warning California.
“With the early earthquakes tools and applications we can get just a few seconds warning now before we experience shaking,” Amanda Moyer, program manager of California Earthquake Early Warning Program said in a telephone interview. “Those few seconds can save lives to give us time to drop, cover, and hold on and protect ourself before strong shaking occurs.”
Earthquake Warning California is the country’s first publicly available statewide warning system that could provide residents crucial seconds to take cover before the ground starts shaking, according to earthquake.ca.gov
To receive earthquake warnings, individuals and family members can download the MyShake App and ensure phone settings are adjusted to receive emergency alerts, including:
• MyShake App, a free smartphone app for Android or iPhone developed by the University of California, Berkeley, in partnership with the US Geological Survey and the California Office of Emergency Services.
The app provides users with audio and visual warnings of magnitude 4.5 or higher and Modified Mercalli Intensity IV (weak) shaking.
• Android phones with an updated operating system are automatically subscribed to Android Earthquake Alerts, which uses the same technology as the MyShake App.
Warnings are created by seismic sensor data processed at centralized data centers. Alerts are then delivered to phones by Google through the Android operating system.
• Wireless Emergency Alerts: No-cost text messages for emergency situations [magnitude 5.0 or higher and Modified Mercalli Intensity III (light) shaking.
In terms of other preparedness actions, people can prepare an emergency kit, Moyer said.
Suggested items for your emergency kit include water, food, a week’s worth of prescription medication, cash, important documents, disposable utensils, disinfectant wipes, personal hygiene items, first aid kit, dust masks, a flashlight with extra batteries, cellphone charger, radio with hand crank or batteries, blankets and clothing.
The Antelope Valley is uniquely placed between the intersection of the San Andreas Fault to the south, the Garlock Fault to the north, and trending faults of the central Mojave desert to the east and northwest.
“All of these faults are considered active, meaning that they do have the potential to cause mild to very strong earthquakes, shaking and ground surface ruptures,” Moyer said.
Per the California Geologic Survey, an “active” fault is one that has evidence of surface displacement or movement within the last 11,700 years, also known as a Holocene-active fault. These faults are considered the most likely source of an earthquake sometime in the future.
Over the past year earthquakes in or near the Antelope Valley have been relatively small. Over the last year they have been in the range of 3.5 magnitude or smaller. For example, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported on Thanksgiving morning about four miles from Palmdale.
“We encourage people to prepare before an earthquake. We educate on how to survive the earthquake and how to recover from an earthquake,” Moyer said.
Moyer encouraged people to take advantage of tools such as the MyShake app and enabling wireless emergency alerts on their phones.
“Other things that people can do would be securing their space by identifying hazards and securing movable items,” Moyer said.
Those include water heaters, shelving, and other heavy material that could fall. People should also prepare a disaster plan to figure out how to communicate with friends or family. For example, a meet-up place in case communications are down.
Visit. www.earthquake.ca.gov for details.
