LANCASTER — A proposed 392-unit apartment complex with 78 affordable units and 12,750 square feet of neighborhood serving retail/commercial space at the southwest corner of Avenue I and 20th Street West will move forward.
The City Council denied an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of the project’s conditional use permit and tentative tract map despite opposition from union carpenters who said the project would not pay workers standard wages or benefits.
The Planning Commission’s consideration of the proposed project by developer Investment Concepts LLC was delayed twice in order to address comments received in a letter from attorney Mitchell M. Tsai on behalf of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters. The letter raised seven issues including the use of union labor, COVID-19, mitigation measures for noise, greenhouse gas emissions and biological resources and land use.
The proposed project’s initial study was revised and recirculated with no comments received. Tsai submitted a similar letter to his initial letter minutes before the July 26 meeting when the project was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission.
The City Council heard from seven callers during a public hearing on the appeal at the Sept.28 meeting.
Caller Greg Sonstein, who represents the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, submitted the appeal.
“We still believe that the city should not uphold the Planning Commission’s decision,” Sonstein said, adding the revised initial study and mitigated negative declaration is deficient under California Environmental Quality Act requirements.
Caller Joshua Christensen of the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters cited the public cost of low wage jobs in California’s construction industry.
He noted a recent University of California, Berkeley study found that the families of nearly half of all construction workers in the state are enrolled in safety net programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, at an annual cost of more than $3 billion.
Most of the people that are on the safety net programs work on residential construction projects, he added.
“I’m asking that you do not approve this project until there’s some kind of agreement with the developer that he will guarantee that area standard wages will be met on this project,” Christensen said.
A caller by the name of Victor said he has been a union carpenter for the past 20 years.
“I consider myself very lucky because I was able to work for a responsible contractor that provided medical benefits for me and my family (and) a living wage,” Victor said. “I was able to afford, buy a house, put food on the table. This is not what this type of project provides to the community.”
Victor opposed the project and asked the Council not to approve it without language calling for the developer to implement labor standards.
Caller Michael McCarron, another union carpenter, also opposed the proposed project. However, he said if the project did get approved, the construction work force should have a full family health plan, paid sick leave, a pension, and vacation and holiday pay in addition to local hire.
“You’re going to have people out there busting their ass and they’re not going to have health insurance,” McCarron said. “The workers on that project deserve health insurance. It’s about time you guys took a stand against these developers and made them, hold them, accountable.”
Caller Jared Langford, a local union carpenter who lives in Lancaster and who has children in local schools, asked the council to implement a community wealth plan prior to approving the project. A community wealth plan, Langford said, would require the developer to use skilled and trained workers; provide a full family health plan, hire locally, as well as paid sick leave, holiday pay and retirement options.
“In the 15 years that I’ve been a union carpenter in this Valley I’ve had to drive all over for work because the contractors that provide these kind of benefits are only in Los Angeles and Orange County and further,” Langford said. “Yet we still pass projects here in the Antelope Valley that we should be working on; yet we can’t because those developers are using contractors that are driving down wages.”
Langford commended the city for having union-friendly policies on city projects but said that is not enough.
Caller Sean Mann, who is also a union carpenter who lives in the Antelope Valley, said the city should require the project to be built using a locally hired skilled and trained workforce to reduce the environment impacts and help the local economy.
Caller Chuck Powell, a 33-year union carpenter, said he would not have been able to raise his five children working for a non-responsible contractor.
“I ask that you consider these facts that as union carpenters we still don’t make enough money to survive,” Powell said.
He added gas prices are near $5 a gallon. Union workers have to use a truck to get their tools from job to job in order to work, Powell said. He added that the cost of a 160-mile round trip to get to work and back adds up.
“My ask is to be able to stand up and fight for the blue-collar man and knowing these developers are making their millions on the blood and the sweat from the blue-collar man,” Powell said.
Developer Russ Khouri of Investment Concepts said they have been working on the project — named Lancaster Promenade — for more than three years.
The company has been in business for more than 40 years and has multiple projects in Lancaster, including several apartment complexes and the Clock Tower Plaza at Avenue K and 20th Street West.
“I don’t think there’s any question that there’s a dire need in this country for housing,” Khouri said. “And we’re offering (392) full-rent apartment units of which we’re offering 20% low income. So we’re unable to continue with providing this as long as others feel that we shouldn’t build this project.”
Khouri added they worked with city staff and agreed to the conditions imposed to mitigate any environmental impacts. They met with the carpenters union twice, including once by Zoom. They asked for a list of subcontractors to add to their bidder list.
“We have no issue with obtaining proposals from anybody — union, non-union — and we have no issue with hiring a union contractor,” Khouri said, adding they are in business and look for the best qualified contractor or subcontractor.
“We have hired union trades in the past,” Khouri said.
He added they received a list from the carpenters union. But the union carpenters would not bid the project unless he agreed to pay 10% of the best bid he had, which can be substantial on a project that size.
Khouri asked them to send the agreement, noting that he was going on vacation and that had some issues that his attorney was looking at.
“Here we are now,” Khouri said.
In response to a question from Councilman Darrell Dorris, Khouri said he has used union labor about 5% of the time.
“Almost on every project we have union workers on it,” he said.
Councilman Ken Mann said he was one of the first to support a community workforce agreement which requires skilled and trained union labor for public projects some 10 years ago.
Khouri said he would have to speak with his legal counsel in response to a question from Councilman Raj Malhi in regard to speaking with the union again.
In addition, Khouri said of the companies on the list they received from the union, there were only three or four in the Antelope Valley based on their research. He added they will bid to the three or four union subcontractors when the plans are ready
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist met with Khouri and the unions several times.
“I will tell all of you that they are far apart,” Crist said.
Crist added the city needs to put something together that says developers have to be within 10% of the best bid. However, Lancaster cannot do it on its own.
“As long as the city of Palmdale doesn’t do it, we need to work together and both cities need to do it simultaneously because it gives an unfair option to one city or to the other city to do that,” Crist said.
He added it was poor timing for the current project but the city needs to address it for future projects.
The City Council voted 3-1 to approve and uphold the Planning Commission’s approval of the project, with Crist dissenting and Mayor R. Rex Parris absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.