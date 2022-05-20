PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved allowing fewer parking spaces than normally would be required for a proposed apartment complex on Ninth Street East, in exchange for designating the apartments for low-income residents.
The development, on one acre just south of Avenue Q, will consist of three five-story buildings. It will include 20 two-bedroom apartments and 28 three-bedroom apartments and a manager’s unit.
All the rental units will be for very low- or low-income tenants, according to the staff report.
The project approval came through a density bonus agreement, the second one agreed to by the Council, this month.
A density bonus agreement allows for more units to be built on the site than would usually be allowed, in exchange for setting aside a portion of the units for tenants who qualify as very low-income. Other incentives are also available through the agreement.
Because the project is for fewer than the maximum of 50 allowed in the zoning for the site, the density bonus is not needed for an increased number of units.
The developer, however, did seek to use the state parking ratio for affordable housing, in order to reduce the parking requirement, Senior Planner Brenda Magaña said. This is allowed as part of the density bonus agreement.
The project would normally require 96 parking spaces, under the city’s regulations. However, the state allows for a reduction in parking spaces for low-income housing within a half-mile of a major transit stop — in this case, the Palmdale Transportation Center — with unobstructed access.
Under this state rule, the parking requirements may be reduced to one half-space per unit or 24 spaces in this instance.
The project is requesting nearly double that number, with 50 spaces, as part of the density bonus agreement.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa questioned whether the project actually qualified for the reduction, as residents could not cross railroad tracks to get from the complex to the transportation center.
Magaña said the state requirements do not consider railroad tracks as an obstruction. Those would be a freeway, a lake or body of water, or a mountain, she said.
She also detailed the relatively easy access to bus service, with multiple stops within a quarter mile of the complex and six routes within close proximity.
“From these routes a resident of the proposed project would be able to access most of the Antelope Valley by connecting to either the Palmdale Transportation Center or the South Valley Transportation Center,” Magaña said.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer noted that the project more than complies with the requirements for parking and access to transit options.
“I really hope this turns into a reduction of parking needs for the people in that area,” Loa said, noting that there are often more cars in low-income areas who need the transportation to commute to jobs elsewhere.
However, he agreed that there is substantial public transportation available to the residents.
The density bonus agreement was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Laura Bettencourt dissenting.
