Obit John Gaps III

A Los Angeles police officer takes aim at a looter in a market at Alvarado and Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, April 30, 1992, during the second night of rioting in the city, in a photo by John Gaps III.

 John Gaps III/AP Photo

John Gaps III, an award-winning former Associated Press photographer who documented everything from war zones to the NCAA College World Series, was found dead at his home in Iowa, his family confirmed, Tuesday. He was 63.

Gaps was found by police, Monday, inside his home in Des Moines when his son, Ethan Gaps, requested a welfare check after not hearing from his father for several days. Ethan Gaps said the cause of his father’s death was not immediately clear.

