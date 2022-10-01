Dolores Mejia thought the Chicago Bears could use a Hail Mary.
In fact, she said the prayer several times as she watched the 1986 Super Bowl, pairing the intercession to the Holy Mother with two other rosary staples — the Our Father and the Glory Be — before her team defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 and took home their first and only Vince Lombardi Trophy.
“I was ecstatic, but I couldn’t believe it,” she said.
While appeals to the divine are not a fundamental part of most sports fans’ playbooks, Mejia and others like her believe prayer has the power to influence who goes home the victor. About 3 in 10 US adults say they believe it can play a role in determining who wins a sporting event, and a similar percentage say God plays a role, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Among fans of professional sports, 23% say they have prayed about the outcome of a contest, according to the poll. Religious background is a factor: 35% of evangelical fans say they have done so, compared with 21% of fans of other religious faiths. But professional sports fans don’t have to believe to pray. The poll shows that 15% of nonreligious fans say they too have prayed for the outcome of a game.
Mejia, a 73-year-old Catholic and Chicago native now living in Peoria, Ariz., said prayer has been second nature since childhood, and when a game or life gets tense, it can help calm her nerves.
But she has been disappointed often. Today, Mejia, who is not a regular at Mass, has stopped praying for the Bears altogether, focusing her appeals to God instead on friends with serious health problems. “The Bears have been doing so terribly. ... I just think we’re not meant to win,” she said.
Still, she believes that on that January day in 1986, her Super Bowl prayers were answered.
Does that mean God is a Bears fan? Or favors any other team?
“I really don’t think God cares who wins,” said the Rev. Burke Masters, a Catholic priest who celebrates Mass for players and staff as chaplain for the Chicago Cubs.
During the team’s historic 2016 championship run, he was put on the spot to offer a blessing on live TV, prompting him to pray for God to keep the players safe. The Cubs would go on to end a 108-year championship drought — and finally broke what some believed was a curse brought on by a Chicago tavern owner’s pet billy goat.
“Do people pray? Absolutely. I think a lot of people pray. But I think some of it is superstition as well,” said Masters, who used to play the game in college and the minor leagues. “Baseball players especially are superstitious. ... I’ve been to people’s homes where they say, ‘Things are going well. Don’t move.’ ”
From lucky socks to playoff beards, ritualistic acts are entrenched in sports culture. And some think they are effective. About a quarter of US adults say superstitions or rituals can play a role in who wins a sporting event, according to the AP-NORC poll.
When the Human Waste at the "Associated Press" (IMHO) start talking about religion..you should walk away. I have no doubt that "Money is God" for most of the Scum at the Associated Press (IMHO).
