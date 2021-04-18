If, one year ago, someone told you we would still be under pandemic conditions in the middle of April 2021, what would you have thought?
When the stock market plummeted and unemployment soared, what would you think the country would look like if the pandemic dragged on for another year?
The experts said a vaccine was at least 18 months away, so how could the economy reopen? How could people keep their jobs, stay in their homes, feed their families?
If you could even stand to think about it a year ago, you probably thought that another year of pandemic would make the Great Depression look like an economic boom.
Here we are a year later. COVID has dissipated in California and most of the US but still rages in many parts of the world, and we are all part of the global economy.
Here, unemployment is back to reasonable, if not pre-pandemic, levels, and the stock market is at record highs.
The biggest problem I hear from local businesses is that they can’t find workers because employers are in competition with government unemployment programs.
Some people evidently prefer to collect the checks than go back to work.
In any case, we are astonishingly well off compared to the nightmare scenarios conjured a year ago.
Yet, here was a headline from the Associated Press this past week:
“Poll: 15% of Americans say worse off year into pandemic.”
Talk about finding a dark cloud covering a silver lining!
The story says the poll found 55% of Americans say their finances are about the same as a year ago, and 30% say they are better off than a year ago.
I’m sorry for the 15%, but given the alternatives everyone considered a year ago, the fact that 85% are as well off or better off is stunningly good news.
In any given year, pandemic or no, you have a certain number of people who are worse off than they were the year before.
The article went on to say the poll “found 52% of Americans say they were able to save money for most of the past three months, while 37% broke even and 10% were short on paying bills.”
In times when you can’t go and anywhere or do anything, it is easier to save money.
The article stressed that the year has been toughest on the lowest-income people, but all years are toughest on the lowest-income people.
To me, the big story is that one year into a devastating pandemic, still under some restrictions, 85% of Americans are as well off or better off than we were a year ago.
The glass is way more than half full, AP, not 85% empty.
I know the emphasis on bad news. The standard media response: We don’t report on the planes that land safely at the nation’s airports every day of the week.
But in my undergraduate days at Syracuse University, sometimes rated as the No 1 journalism school in the nation, they taught us that the unexpected is news.
That is why it is called news. Thus, if the outlook was for a nightmarish depression and you get prosperity, that’s news.
No, we don’t report on all the planes that land safely. But when an airliner is crippled by a bird strike and the pilot lands it safely on the Hudson River, that’s news.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
